Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.31 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00009708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $66.31 million and approximately $322.22 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00056384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00022324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00627168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00078654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,420,990 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,990 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

