C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.32. 29,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,018,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

Several brokerages have commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,301,473.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $45,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $104,063,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

