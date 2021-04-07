Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 7.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $91,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $188.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $342.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.