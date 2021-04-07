Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 5,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.