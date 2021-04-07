Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.71. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 3,105 shares traded.

CRNCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.25.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

