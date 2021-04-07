Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
NASDAQ CSQ opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.00.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
