Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.08

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$3.90. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.

CFW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The business had revenue of C$180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

