Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCO. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CCO stock opened at C$22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$24.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.52. The firm has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.57.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

