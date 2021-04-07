Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 160,408 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 277.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 622,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267,004 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Amcor by 6,568.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amcor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,695 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

