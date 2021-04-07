Cancom (ETR:COK) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.86 ($69.24).

ETR:COK opened at €50.10 ($58.94) on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

