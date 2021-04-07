Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 515 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

