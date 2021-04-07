Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,085 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 583.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HealthStream were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $3,082,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

