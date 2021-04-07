Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 515 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

