Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lear were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lear by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 205,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lear by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEA opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.