CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $154.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.
Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.
In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.