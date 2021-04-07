CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $154.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

