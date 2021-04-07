Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $21.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

