Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,432. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

