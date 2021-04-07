Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $685,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 278.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 175,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

