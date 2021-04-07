Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 14,226 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAL opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

