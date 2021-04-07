Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

