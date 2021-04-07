Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTTRY. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ceconomy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

