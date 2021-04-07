Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $317,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,775,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

