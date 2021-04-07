Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 9,080 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after buying an additional 925,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.