Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 727 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 1,503,212 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.