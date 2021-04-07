Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,627,000 after buying an additional 1,459,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 239,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

