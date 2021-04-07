Cetera Investment Advisers Has $680,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 125,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.