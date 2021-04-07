Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,591 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 816,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,488 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

