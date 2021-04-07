Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24,997 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,568 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,658 shares of company stock worth $21,773,801. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

