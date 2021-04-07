Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.