Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,882 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of ShockWave Medical worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

SWAV opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.99. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 972,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,360 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

