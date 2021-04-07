Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.19 Million Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of NewMarket worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NewMarket by 3,463.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $9,121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $388.55 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $458.51. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.68.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.