Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arconic by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Arconic news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446 in the last ninety days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

