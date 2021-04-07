Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,541 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,291 shares of company stock valued at $31,307,518. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

