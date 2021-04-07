Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 97,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

