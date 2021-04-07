Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,326 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,024. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

