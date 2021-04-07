Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,907. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

