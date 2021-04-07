Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

