Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $113.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.75.

CVX stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

