CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 330,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,402. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. Analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.15% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

