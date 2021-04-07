Chi Gastoken Market Cap Tops $6.06 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Chi Gastoken has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $557,051.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00012530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.