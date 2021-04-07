Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $145.27 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,047,793 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 7.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $145,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 149.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 193.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

