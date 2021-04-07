Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $30.06 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,269,821 shares during the period. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 1.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Antero Midstream worth $30,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 668,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 582,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE AM remained flat at $$8.91 during trading on Wednesday. 31,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,479. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.