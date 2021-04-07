Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,474. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

