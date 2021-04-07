Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 136,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,756. The company has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

