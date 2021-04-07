Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSSE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of CSSE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,022. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $393.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Analyst Recommendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

