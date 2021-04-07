Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,387 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,819.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

