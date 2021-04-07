Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

