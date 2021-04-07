Chiliz 24 Hour Volume Reaches $742.20 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.24 billion and $742.20 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00055223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00619326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,361,319 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.