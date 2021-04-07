Chimpion Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $124.08 million and approximately $595,604.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00006866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00056533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.50 or 0.00634623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00080699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.