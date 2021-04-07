ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 7122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
