ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.24

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 7122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

